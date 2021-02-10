Calaveras Sheriff Implements New Proactive Missing Person Program

Calaveras Sheriff Rick DiBasilio View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The Sheriff in Calaveras County is starting a new program designed to help families who have loved ones with developmental disabilities.

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio indicates that emergencies involving missing people are stressful and traumatic, and sometimes it can be immense and overwhelming when the missing person has been diagnosed with special needs.

He is encouraging family members to fill out a “Developmental Disability and Special Needs Emergency Packet.” If that person goes missing, the Sheriff’s Office will be able to immediately disperse pertinent information to deputies. A copy of the plan will also be kept by the family, and it can also be given to anyone who cares for the loved one.

Anyone interested should contact Sgt. Greg Stark at (209) 754-6500 for more information or go to the Sheriff’s website https://sheriff.calaverasgov.us/Records-Civil/Sheriff-Forms) to access and complete the form.