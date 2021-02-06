Apartments, Brewery, Recreational Pot Dispensary Proposed In Sonora

Proposed apartment/retail building at Downtown Sonora Shopping Center on Stockton Street View Photos

Sonora, CA – Sonora’s Planning Commission has several new business ventures to review at its Monday meeting — one could help with the lack of housing in the city and another continues to spark controversy.

The owner of the Downtown Plaza Shopping Center on Stockton Street is proposing a new two-story 8,075 sq. ft. building to house five apartments on the top floor, commercial space for shops on the ground floor, and 21 parking spaces. The units would consist of a studio, two one-bedroom, and two two-bedroom apartments. The building would be built in the vacant parking lot area next to Adventist Health Sonora’s clinic.

The developer is asking for a site plan approval and a design review, pictures of the building with weathered brick, painted trim, a balcony, and center staircase are in the image box. Click here for more drawings. Staff is recommending that the commissioners approve the site as it is already commercially zone and fits in reflects the architectural characteristics of the community.

The commission will also be considering whether to approve a use permit submitted by Kenneth Hedges to add a microbrewery at Legends Books, Antiques and soda Fountain, located at 131 S. Washington Street. Hedges is also asking for a design permit to install a single or double smooth metal door along the Theall Street side of the building.

The final item on the agenda is a recommendation to approve an amendment to the development agreement with the Hazy Bulldog Farms, LLC that would allow the marijuana dispensary to sell recreational pot. In November, the city council approved the controversial measure for limited recreational sales after a five-hour meeting where more than 50 individuals spoke in opposition, as reported here.

The public is encouraged to attend the hearings and voice their opinions. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday (Feb 8th) at Sonora City Hall in the council’s chamber.