Loot Piled In A Pickup Bed Results In Two Arrests

Sonora, CA – A man and woman shopping at the Sonora Lowe’s decided to skip the registers and walk out of the store with over a thousand dollars of tools on Thursday afternoon.

Sonora Police report that an employee followed the man out to a truck parked behind the store and saw him loading the merchandise into the pickup. Luckily, a passing patrol officer was flagged down and able to stop the truck before it left the parking lot. Behind the wheel was 27-year-old Mathew Littleton of Sonora. A records check detailed that he was on probation, which allowed for a search of the vehicle, uncovering the stolen items in the truck bed. Officer Thomas Brickley details, "There were miscellaneous power tools, hand tools, flashlights, and other items." Littleton also had drug paraphernalia on him.

Littleton’s accomplice, 20-year-old Heaven Pratt of Sonora was found at a nearby store. The two were arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. Their bail was set at $20,000 each.