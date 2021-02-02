Mother Lode To Brace For Second Winter Storm As Last Week’s Damage Cleanup Continues

Tree down in the Mi Wuk Village area 2-2-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA – Residents have not even dug out from last week’s storms that hit the Mother Lode as a new one approaches.

As early reported here, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until Wednesday morning (Feb. 3rd) with rains in the lower elevations and more snow above the 4,500-foot elevation. With that in mind, Tuolumne County’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) wants to make sure residents are ready. They stressed especially since cleanup continues in the Arnold area of Calaveras County and the greater Mi Wuk Village and Long Barn areas of Tuolumne County.

PG&E is working around the clock to restore electricity as thousands remain without power. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland reports 1,570 customers still without power in Tuolumne County in the Twain Harte, Confidence, Sugar Pine, and Mi Wuk Village areas, along the Highway 108 corridor. In Calaveras County, crews are making progress with 1,000 lights restored today in the Arnold area, along the Highway 4 corridor with McFarland adding that 3,574 remain in the dark. The restoration times for those remaining without power range from this evening through Friday evening.

Regarding the roadways, Tuolumne County OES Director Dore Bietz details “They’re [road crews] working really hard to get some of those roads opened up. And as far as an estimation [when the roads will reopen], I do not know at this time.”

Bietz updated that these roadways remain closed:

Middle Camp Rd from Hwy 108 to Leisure (Sugar Pine)

Sierra Parkway (Mi Wuk Village)

Hwy 108 will have one lane in the Mi Wuk Village area while PG&E crews make repairs

With another storm moving into the Mother Lode, OES also offered the below storm preparation tips and sandbag locations in Tuolumne:

▪ Reduce or eliminate unnecessary travel during the storm period

▪ Clear debris away from culverts, drains and gutters ▪ Keep a full tank of gas in vehicle

▪ Have emergency supplies on hand: sandbags, prescription medications, food/water, flashlights, battery-operated radio, battery-operated lanterns, batteries, a phone that plugs directly into the wall, etc.

▪ Checking on neighbors who may have special needs.

▪ Prepare for the potential for power outages due to wind, downed trees, etc.

▪ Stay clear of hazards such as rising water and downed power lines

▪ Check to ensure pets/livestock are safe, especially those outside

▪ Prepare for alternative sources of heat

▪ Please use 911 for emergencies only

▪ Monitor local news and radio outlets for updates

Sandbags for Tuolumne County residents continue to be available at these locations (bring own shovel and bags):

▪ Tuolumne Road Yard – 18870 Birch Street

▪ Jamestown Road Yard – 18188 7th Ave

▪ Big Oak Flat/Groveland Road Yard – 11240 Wards Ferry Rd.

▪ Columbia Airport – 10723 Airport Rd.

In Calaveras there are ten locations:

Arnold Maintenance Yard, 1119 Linebaugh Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Glencoe Maintenance Yard, 16151 Hwy 26 (Closes at 3:30pm)

Jenny Lind Yard 11558 Milton Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

San Andreas Rd Yard, 891 Mt Ranch Rd. (Closes at 3:30pm)

Mountain Ranch Community Center Parking lot next to the Public Safety Substation, 7869 Whiskey Slide Rd.

Murphys Fire Station, 37 Jones St.

Vista Del Lago Cul-de-sac near Valley Springs Dental, 313 Vista Del Lago

Mangili Rd. Cul-de-sac at Valley Springs Sports and Fitness, 145 Mangili Rd.

Copperopolis Fire Department, 370 Main St.

West Point Volunteer Fire Department, 195 Spink Rd.

For questions related to sandbags call Public Works at (209) 754-6401.

For roads call:

Main Line: (209) 754-6402 (Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4 pm)

Snow Line: (209) 754-6017 (Weekends and after-hours).