Yosemite Reopens But Highway 120 Entrance Still Closed

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park is back open today, but Highway 140 is the only way to access the valley.

Park officials report that the Highway 120 entrance will remain closed for the next “several days” due to hazardous road conditions. The Highway 41 entrance is also closed.

The park has been closed since January 19 due to a series of winter storms. Just last week, 82 inches of snow fell in the Tuolumne Meadows area. You are required to carry tire chains at all times in Yosemite even if you have a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Starting next week, February 8. day-use reservations will be required for all users. Click here for more information.