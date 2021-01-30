Yosemite Soon To Require Day-use Reservation To Enter Park

Snow at Yosemite gates View Photo

Yosemite, CA – In just over a weeks’ time, visitors to Yosemite National Park will need a day-use reservation to enter the park.

In a press release, Park officials stated, “The temporary day-use reservation system will allow the park to manage visitation levels to reduce risks associated with exposure to COVID-19.”

Beginning Monday, Feb. 8th, day-use reservations will be required for all users, including annual and senior pass holders. Park officials detail that it is valid for seven days and must be validated on the first day of the reservation. Additionally, each reservation is for one vehicle and the occupants of that vehicle. Day-use reservations are included for those staying inside the park, at the Ahwahnee Hotel, Yosemite Valley Lodge, or Upper Pines Campground.

The public can acquire a reservation beginning on Monday (Feb.1) at 8 a.m., click here. Park officials note that the reservation system will be in effect until local public health conditions improve.

Of note, as reported here yesterday, the park is currently closed due to the recent blustery snowstorms. It will remain shut down through the weekend and is expected to open on Monday (Feb. 1).

For more detailed information related to the COVID-19 protocols, click here.