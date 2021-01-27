Warming Centers Opening In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The heavy rain, winds and snow have spurred Calaveras County to open three warming centers.

They will be open over the next few days between noon to 8pm. The locations are the Murphys Fire Station at 58 Jones Street, the Mountain Ranch Community Center at 7867 Whiskey Slide Road and the Lions Community Hall in West Point at 22283 Highway 26.

If the need arises, additional sites could also open, according to the Office of Emergency Services.

The American Red Cross will be providing water and snacks. The Calaveras Transit Agency will be available to assist with dial-a-ride services to the locations. Click here for more information.

