Padilla Officially Takes Over As California’s US Senator

Kamala Harris resigned as California’s US Senator this morning as she prepares to become the Vice President on Wednesday.

Immediately after receiving the word, Governor Gavin Newsom appointed his previously announced pick, Secretary of State Alex Padilla, to step into the role.

The move triggered another domino, as Padilla’s state elected position as the top election official is now open. Newsom has nominated Shirley Weber to serve as Secretary of State. The nomination was sent to Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

Weber is currently an Assembly member for District 79 which covers part of San Diego.

Newsom released a statement, “It is fitting that on the same day we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a civil rights icon who fought for justice and representation — we also move forward the appointment of California’s first Latino U.S. Senator Alex Padilla and the nomination of Dr. Shirley Weber who will serve as the first-ever African American Secretary of State. Both will be strong defenders of our democracy during this fragile moment in our nation’s history.”