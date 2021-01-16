Latest COVID-19 Pandemic Information In Tuolumne County

Dr. Eric Sergienko Receives COVID-19 Vaccine View Photo

Sonora, CA — Get an update from Interim Tuolumne County Health Officer Dr. Eric Sergienko on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, testing issues and transmission rates, including the holiday surge.

Dr. Sergienko is the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. He relays that the county is still seeing hospitalizations lag behind the cases by about a week to two weeks. He says over the Christmas holiday the county was stressing the health care system, noting that Adventist Health Sonora had a large number of COVID positive patients. Dr. Sergienko discloses that created challenges for giving care, stating, “In the Central Valley the ICU beds were full. We were having a hard time getting patients that needed specialty services like dialysis or cancer treatment in California. Actually talking to Adventist they had to send one patient as far away as Reno.”

Dr. Serienko stresses that is just one of the reasons he urges mask-wearing, social distancing and hand washing, especially until a majority of the county’s population gets the vaccine.

