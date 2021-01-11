Dr. Sergienko Explains Reactions To COVID-19 Vaccine

Dr. Eric Sergienko Receives COVID-19 Vaccine View Photo

Sonora, CA — The health officer for Mariposa County, who also serves as interim officer for Tuolumne County, has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He shares through the Mariposa County Public Health department that after first dose he had some expected soreness in his arm near the injection site. This was to be expected, and he said “It wasn’t too bad.”

The day after his second shot, received on Friday, he felt “a little bit achy” and had a minor headache. It was not enough to disrupt his workday. The following morning he was a “little more achy,” but says “nothing too disruptive.”

As the immune response builds after receiving the vaccine, the health department reports that common side effects can include things like pain, tiredness and fever. For more information, per the CDC, click here.

State, federal and local Public Health officials strongly encourage the use of the vaccine to receive a high level of immunity and it is considered part of the effort to help end the pandemic.