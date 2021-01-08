Borgeas Will Preview Upcoming Legislative Session

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature District 8 Republican Senator Andreas Borgeas.

Borgeas was recently appointed to be the committee chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee, and is the lone Republican selected to lead a committee. He will talk about the main issues facing agriculture in the state, and also highlight other bills he will introduce in the new legislative session. He’ll also weigh in on the state’s response to COVID-19, and what he would like to see moving forward. District 8 covers both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties and stretches from the outskirts of Fresno to Sacramento.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “More” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews

