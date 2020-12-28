Regional Stay At Home Order To Be Extended Tomorrow

Sacramento, CA – Governor Gavin Newsom says Secretary Health and Human Services Agency Dr. Mark Ghaly will review information gathered today and an announcement will be made tomorrow based on four-week data projections. Based on preliminary four-week projections the Greater Sacramento area may have the stay-at-home order lifted on January 1 and the Bay Area could be lifted on January 8. Newsom noted it is likely that the Regional Stay at Home Order will be extended for the other regions in California.

The current stay-at-home restrictions, in place for the past three weeks, require each of the five regions to have ICU capacity projections to be above or equal to 15%. The Stay at Home order impacts operations for businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers, wineries and beauty salons, along with churches and worship centers. Tuolumne, Calaveras, and Mariposa Counties, as part of the San Joaquin Valley Region, remain at 0% ICU availability. Northern California’s ICU capacity projections are at 29.3%, Southern California is at 0%, the Greater Sacramento region stands at 16.6% and the Bay Area is at 9.5%, today’s state figures here show.

Mariposa County Public Health states they do not expect the Regional Stay Home Order to be lifted for the county or region. They say “Remember that this surge has impacts beyond care for COVID-19. Our healthcare facilities are also struggling to provide the same level of care for other medical needs that we are used to. Every action you can take to reduce the strain on our healthcare systems makes a difference.”

Public Health’s recommendations are to:

Stay home as much as possible, except for essential needs.

Limit travel outside of the county.

Follow road safety guidance.

Recreate responsibly.

Limit social interactions with people outside of your household.

Wear a mask in public.

Watch your distance from those outside your household.

Wash your hands often.

Stay home if you are sick.

Take a mental health break.

Public health officials in Tuolumne say if you were around others outside of your household during the holiday, it is strongly recommended to get tested five days after the last date of contact. You can make an appointment at the state testing site at: https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Five days is the average onset of symptoms and gives enough time for the viral load to start to build up to detectable levels. Since it can take up to 14 days to test positive or develop symptoms, public health recommends you self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. This way, even if you were exposed and get COVID-19, you have taken action to stop the spread and keep your community healthy and safe.

For those recreating in Yosemite, the National Park released a statement saying, “While Yosemite’s ambulance service is functioning normally, hospital care could be delayed if you are in an accident or become ill.” They urge individuals to err on the side of caution and note the park closes at 5 PM. They add, “Now is not the time to take risks and push your limits while recreating in the park. Entering a closed area or engaging in a high-risk activity could lead to a serious accident; the consequences of that action could be dire for both the injured party and rescuers alike.”

Recommendations for recreating responsibly in the park include:

Stay on the trail

Bring extra clothing, water, and food and remember to take breaks throughout the day

Pack multiple sources of light (a headlamp or flashlight in addition to your cell phone)

Check the weather forecast and bring rain gear and warm layers, rain, and snow are in the forecast for this coming weekend.

Plan your route: study a map ahead of time and pay attention to where you are along your journey. Bring and refer frequently to a map. If there is a map at the trailhead, take a photo of it with your smartphone.

The park closes at 5 pm: be honest about your progress throughout the day. You may have to turn around earlier than planned to avoid rushing down the trail as it becomes dark and daily park closure time approaches. -The majority of injuries occur on the way downhill or during the second half of the journey.

Pay attention to how you and everyone else in your group is feeling. Do not “push through” any pain or discomfort; instead, take a moment to rest and make an honest assessment about whether the group should continue or turn back.

If you are recreating alone, let someone know your planned itinerary and ensure they will contact park authorities if you are overdue.

Stay at least 6 feet from people outside your household unit

Wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

Yosemite National Park is not planning to open Badger Pass Ski Area for the 2020-21 season. Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley are open.