Sick Of Staying Indoor Due To COVID Restriction, Dodge Ridge To The Rescue

Pinecrest, CA – With many of us stuck indoors due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, health officials are recommending the public get outdoors for exercise and Dodge Ridge has just the answer.

On Monday (Dec. 21) the ski resort will open for its 70th season at 9 a.m. Resort officials relay that the two recent winter storm systems delivered nearly two feet of snowfall. Chairlifts 3, 5, and 7 will be turning for opening day with over 50% of mountain terrain accessible, with only intermediate to advanced terrain open and no beginner terrain at this time.

Regarding the runs, resort officials detail that “early season conditions do exist with groomed and ungroomed conditions and marked and unmarked obstacles present.” Relying 100% on natural snow, Dodge Ridge says it will open additional terrain new snowfalls, which future forecast suggests could be right after Christmas.

The resort has implemented COVID-19 protocols, which include face coverings and hand sanitization to access the facilities and lift operations as well as social distancing. Those protocols, along with ski lift pricing and details can be found by clicking here. Dodge Ridge adds that it will be limiting capacity through online sales for all Dodge Ridge products this season while also restricting parking when necessary to only those who have pre-purchased daily lift tickets and season passes.

