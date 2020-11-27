Bear Valley Ski Resort Opens With COVID-19 Protocols

Bear Valley, CA — A popular regional tourist destination opens for the season today.

Bear Valley ski resort, which has the ability to make its own snow, is firing up the lifts. In response to COVID-19, the resort reports that face coverings are required in all buildings, as well as in chairlift lines, and while riding the lifts. It is also recommended that face coverings be worn while walking around the resort property.

The resort is also reducing capacity, by 50-percent, inside the day lodges, locker rooms, rental areas, and other indoor facilities. There are also hand sanitation stations and efforts to promote physical distancing.

Meanwhile, Dodge Ridge in Tuolumne county has not yet announced an opening date and is waiting for additional snowfall. To date, the resort reports it has received 15 inches.

Many ski resorts in the Tahoe area are also opening today.

Yosemite National Park earlier announced that Badger Pass will stay closed this season.