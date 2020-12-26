Construction Begins On New Copperopolis Family Clinic

Construction kickoff event for the new Family Medical Clinic at Copperopolis Town Square View Photos

Copperopolis, CA – A new family clinic in Copperopolis will alleviate some residents from having to travel to the Valley to see specialists.

Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) kicked off the construction of its new Family Medical Clinic in Copperopolis last month. Located in the Copperopolis Town Square, in the same building as Griff’s Restaurant, MTMC CEO Doug Archer says this project has been in the works for about 20 years and is the result of a partnership between MTMC and the Mark Twain Healthcare District to give rural patients greater access to specialists, as earlier reported here.

The new clinic will replace the current 1,800 sq. ft. facility next to the IGA grocery store off O’Byrnes Ferry Road with room for only two providers. The new clinic is double that size at 3,900 sq. ft. Archer also touts, “There will also be almost triple the access for the community with three to four providers available.”

The current internist doctor will move to the new clinic and a new nurse practitioner will be added. They will be able to do same-day appointments and general primary care services daily. The nurse practitioner will be family practice seeing pediatric, teenage and adult patients. Archer adds, “The internal medicine providers who specialize in adult medicine that will be the cornerstone of the clinic.”

MTMC is currently negotiating to have a chiropractor and bring in specialists from the Valley, Archer details, “Endocrinologists and some of the real super sub-specialties that we struggle to recruit in our more rural areas. Give them a nice place to practice a day a week, or a couple of days a month.”

The clinic will also be equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, notes Archer, “We’re also planning to outfit one of those exam rooms in Copper with a nice big TV monitor, a good webcam and audio equipment so that we can do Zoom or Telehealth visits with specialists in the Valley until we can actually get them up here.”

The clinic’s grand opening is tentatively scheduled for March 1st of next year, with Archer adding that the specialist will come later.