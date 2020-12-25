Dip In COVID-19 Confirmed Cases This Christmas Day

Tuolumne County Public Health Cases By Date of Report Chart 12-25-2020 View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health is reporting 20 new community cases that all appear to be isolating at home. The gender breakdown is split even at 10 males and 10 females. The ages include one female under 20, one male and two females in their 20s, one each in their 30s, 4 males, 3 females, and 1 unknown in their 40s, one male in his 50s, one female in her 60s, and 3 males and one female in their 70s.

Twenty-seven individuals were released from isolation. There are a total of 2,704 cases broken down into 1,740 community cases and 964 inmate cases. Currently, there are 115 active cases, four hospitalized, 21 deaths related to coronavirus, and 1,604 recovered. There has been a total of 21,191 tests administered in the county.

As reported here yesterday, a staffing shortage shut down the state COVID-19 testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora on Christmas Eve. The site is closed this Christmas Day. Those who had appointments yesterday are asked to reschedule by clicking here or calling 1-888-634-1123.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department will be closed on Dec. 25, Christmas Day. Our staff will be taking a day to spend time with their household loved ones and will return to case investigations and contact tracing on Dec. 26. If you receive a positive test result, please isolate at home. If you have been informed that you are a close contact and have been exposed to COVID-19, please quarantine at home. Someone from Public Health will call you as soon as we are able to. Information on isolation and quarantine can be found on our website here:

Isolation Instructions: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/15378

Quarantine Instructions: https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/15377

The California Department of Public Health has released guidance on how to enjoy a COVID-safe holiday. The safest way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to celebrate with your own household. If you have contact with others outside your household consider the following: limit the number of people you come in contact with, limit the length of time you spend with them, avoid sharing utensils, food, and beverages, practice safe distancing (preferably outdoors), and wear a facial covering. Additionally, get tested 5 days after any contact. Further information can be found in the CDPH Holiday guidance can be found here: https://covid19.ca.gov/holidays/.

The COVID-19 call center is open Mon-Fri 9 AM to 5 PM and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including: Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble! Wear a face covering in public. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently. Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household. Stay home if you are sick. Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.



LINKS TO MORE INFORMATION & RESOURCES

For information in Spanish: https://covid19.ca.gov/es/

Tuolumne County Data Dashboard: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/15f0a6498b6d4b23b67bb08f7e8c3466/

Community Resources Portal: https://bit.ly/TCcovidPortal

Tuolumne County Public Health Website: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/publichealth

Public Health COVID-19 Call Center: (209) 533-7440

California COVID-19 website: www.covid19.ca.gov

State Testing Site info and Appointments: https://lhi.care/covidtesting

Tuolumne County Business: www.tcdisasterassistance.com

CDC COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html