Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Worker Shortage Closes Sonora COVID-19 Testing Facility

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
COVID-19 Test Swab

COVID-19 Test Swab

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – Those with appointments to get a coronavirus test will find the doors locked at Sonora’s state testing facility for the next two days.

Tuolumne County Public Health tells Clarke Broadcasting it “just learned that due to a staffing shortage, the state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is closed today, Dec. 24. 2020.” The facility was always scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day.

Individuals that had appointments today can reschedule them by registering here or call 1-888-634-1123. The doors of the testing site, at the fairgrounds located on Stockton Street, off Highway 49 in Sonora, will re-open on Saturday, Dec. 26th, according to the public health officials.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 