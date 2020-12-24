Worker Shortage Closes Sonora COVID-19 Testing Facility

Sonora, CA – Those with appointments to get a coronavirus test will find the doors locked at Sonora’s state testing facility for the next two days.

Tuolumne County Public Health tells Clarke Broadcasting it “just learned that due to a staffing shortage, the state testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is closed today, Dec. 24. 2020.” The facility was always scheduled to be closed on Christmas Day.

Individuals that had appointments today can reschedule them by registering here or call 1-888-634-1123. The doors of the testing site, at the fairgrounds located on Stockton Street, off Highway 49 in Sonora, will re-open on Saturday, Dec. 26th, according to the public health officials.