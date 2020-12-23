Fog In The Mother Lode This Morning, Storm Coming This Christmas

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for both the Mother Lode and the Northern San Joaquin Valley, now until 10 AM this morning.

The visibility in dense fog is one quarter mile or less.

Be alert for sudden changes as the fog is creating hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

If you encounter fog while driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Meanwhile, a series of storm systems will bring impactful winter weather across Northern California this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Northern Sierra Nevada, from Christmas morning (Friday) through Saturday Morning.

Heavy mountain snow is expected across the Sierra Nevada with this system.

Mountain travel is expected to become difficult by Christmas afternoon and evening and continue through early Saturday morning.

Three inches to half-a-foot of snow is expected between the 3,000 to 4,000 foot elevation. One to three feet of snow is anticipated above the 5,000 to 6,000 foot elevation.

If you are traveling in the mountains, carry chains, extra warm clothing and food and be prepared for significant travel delays. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor myMotherLode.com for the latest forecasts.