Calaveras Calls Special Meeting To Appoint Interim Department Heads

Calaveras County Government Center View Photo

San Andreas, CA — The supervisors in Calaveras County will vote to approve interim directors for the Public Works Department and the Health and Human Services Agency.

We reported earlier that Public Works Director Joshua Pack and Health and Human Services Agency Director Kristin Stranger have both accepted new positions outside the county.

At a special meeting on Tuesday morning, county documents note that the supervisors will vote to formally appoint Robert Pachinger as the Interim Director of Public Works and Samuel Leach as the Interim Health and Human Services Agency Director. They were both selected by the board during a closed session earlier this month.

The recruitment process to find permanent leaders for the positions is anticipated to last about three months.

The supervisors will also approve a meeting schedule for the calendar year 2021. The board is tentatively planning to hold regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, with the third Tuesdays set aside for study session meetings. June 8,9,10,11 is proposed for the fiscal year 2021-22 budget hearings.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9am. More details regarding the meeting can be found here.