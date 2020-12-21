Governor Newsom Quarantining After Staffer Tests Positive

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is planning to quarantine over the next 10 days.

It was announced late yesterday that one of Newsom’s staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The Governor’s Office reports that Newsom took a rapid response test late yesterday and the result came back negative. The decision to quarantine is out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the Governor’s Office. He and other staffers will be tested again over the coming days.

The Governor’s Office also had a staff member test positive in October, and members of the Governor’s family came into contact with someone who tested positive last month. The Governor, and his family members, tested negative during those past times.