BLM Signaling Public May Need To Avoid Visiting On Weekends

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is recommending the public refrain from visits during high usage times to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Bureau officials say they are also evaluating the need to close some developed campgrounds in accordance with the State’s recent regional stay at home order.

Visitors can continue to use trails and open spaces while following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state public health authorities. In a written release, Bureau officials stated, “Social distancing recommendations are extremely important to reducing the transmission of COVID-19 and may require that visitors avoid public lands during high-use times, such as weekends.”

They also ask visitors to “limit any group activities to members of your household and at all times, maintain a distance of 6 feet or more from people outside of your household and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.” Additionally, some visitor services may be limited due to closures and staff safety.

The BLM advises the following actions:

Plan ahead by checking the latest information on temporary closures or reduced amenities

Bring your own supplies such as disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper

Pack out your trash

Reduce the handling of cash by paying recreation fees through recreation.gov, or with a check, where available

For more information on the status of recreation and visitor services across BLM-managed public lands in California, clicking here.