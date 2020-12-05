Some Mother Lode Counties To Implement COVID-19 Stay-At-Home Order Sunday

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – The San Joaquin Valley Region including Tuolumne, Calaveras And Mariposa has met the state’s threshold to implement the state’s Regional Stay-At-Home Order on Sunday.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the order that will close or limit business capacities after a region goes below 15% availability of its hospital’s ICU beds, as reported here. The order prohibits private gatherings of any size, allows for only essential businesses and retail to remain open with 100% masking and physical distancing. Yesterday afternoon, both Tuolumne and Calaveras public health departments reported the region had 19.7% of ICU beds available, meaning the region had not yet met the metric to enact the order, as detailed here.

After Clarke Broadcasting inquired this morning regarding an update on where the region stands, Tuolumne County Public Health Director Michelle Jachetta confirmed via email, “The state updated the regional ICU data late last night, showing our region at 14% available ICU capacity. The State is expected to officially announce the application of the stay-at-home order today and it will go into effect at 11:59 P.M. tomorrow, Sunday.” Jachetta noted that more information would be forthcoming but could not give an exact time.

State health officials have detailed that the order will remain in effect for a minimum of three weeks. Then only if the region’s ICU capacity raises above 15% will it be lifted. The region’s rate will be assessed on a weekly basis after the initial 3 week period. Currently, Tuolumne and Calaveras remain in the state’s most restrictive or purple “widespread” tier. Mariposa is in the red “substantial” tier. Click here for further COVID-19 restrictions information.