COVID-19 Cases Continue To Spike In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA – The number of people infected with the coronavirus continues to climb in Calaveras County, which remains in the state’s most restrictive tier.

Public health confirmed 48 additional cases of COVID-19 involving 34 women and 14 men. Here is the breakdown of the cases by gender and age: two females and one male between 0-17 years of age, eleven females and four males between 18-49 years of age, ten females and three males between 50-64 years of age, and eleven females and six males over the age of 65. There are twenty cases to report in District 1, one case in District 2, eight cases in District 3 and 4, and eleven cases in District 5.

The county’s current tally is 498 confirmed cases with 401 cases have since recovered, and 22 individuals have lost their lives from coronavirus related deaths. Regarding active cases, the county has 75, which is the most it has ever had at one time. The past highest was 54 back in July.

The surge in cases on Monday pushed the county into the purple tier (widespread risk level), the state’s most restrictive tier, as reported here. In an attempt to bring the numbers down several non-essential businesses must reduce capacity or cannot operate indoors or must close. The businesses below can operate outdoors only with modifications:

Gyms and fitness centers

Movie theaters

Museums

Places of worship

Restaurants

Wineries and tasting rooms

Businesses that must close include bars, breweries, and distilleries.

Also, on November 21, a month-long curfew went into effect for all purple tier counties requiring all non-essential work and activities to stop between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., as reported here.