67 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 67 new cases today. The cases include no females and 8 males under 20 years old, 9 females and 2 male in their 20s, 8 females and 5 male in their 30s, 4 females and 3 males in their 40s, 4 male and 2 female in their 50s, 6 females and 5 males in their 60s, and 3 females and 5 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s and 1 female in her 90s.

38 previously isolated cases were released from isolation today. including one hospitalized individual. And one previously isolated individual is now hospitalized. There are 287 active cases, 563 recovered and 873 total. Total known tests 16,172.

Tuolumne County remains well into the purple tier with a case rate of 46.1 and test positivity rate of 8.6%. Of the California counties with populations less than 100,000 and excluding Alpine County, Tuolumne is second only to Tehama which has a 46.6 case rate and 13.4% test positivity rate.

Free flu shots are available Tuesday at the Tuolumne Health Department at 20111 Cedar Rd in Sonora from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 2 and up. Call 209-533-7401

The Optum/LHI state test site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will increase their capacity beginning next week. The site is closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Beginning Friday, the site will be open seven days a week and will offer an increased number of appointments several days a week. Appointments are still required and are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

Mariposa County reported 16 new cases today. They have 25 active COVID-19 cases out of a total of 120. They have moved to Orange Tier restrictions. Mariposa and Alpine counties were the only two counties with the lowest risk Yellow Tier in the state. Alpine, with a total population of only 1,117, has 9 active cases out of a total of 42. Calaveras has moved to the Red Tier, Amador and Mono Counties remain in the Red Tier, 45 of California’s 58 counties with 94.6% of California’s population are in Purple Tier with widespread COVID-19.

County/Date

Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU Released (Not Infectious) Deaths Alpine 11/20 9 3 (42) 2 5 (33) 0 Mariposa 11/24 25 16 (120) 4 6 (93) 2 Amador 11/23 68 19 (432) 5 7 (349) 15 Calaveras 11/20 36 23 (422) 0 13 (365) 21 Mono 11/24 33 10 (509) NA 24 (473) 3 Madera 11/24 750 53 (5,938) 15 10 (5,105) 83 Merced 11/24 1,267 72 (11,460) 46 50 (10,014) 179 San Joaquin 11/24 1,831 433 (25,237) 114/32 133 (22,902) 504 Stanislaus 11/24 1,618 274 (20,932) 156/25 145 (18,894) 420 Tuolumne 11/24 287 67 (873) 17 38 (563) 8 Tier 4: Widespread 25% Capacity All Retail except standalone grocers, Malls (Common areas & food courts closed) Outdoor Only Restaurants, Museums, Places Of Worship, Gyms & Fitness Centers All Levels- Critical/essential Infrastructure always open with modifications. Personal Care Services, Hair Salons, & Barbers Open With Modifications Not Permitted: BARS, WINERIES, BREWERIES, ETC. Amusement Parks, Not allowed unless meals are offered, Wineries and cardrooms outdoor only with modifications, Offices Remote

Public health’s asks everyone to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community