COVID-19 Active Cases Triple In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Public Health COVID-19 numbers-11-20-2020 View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With 23 new active cases of COVID-19, Calaveras County has tripled its count since the 7 cases reported earlier in the week.

The new cases include one female between 0-17 years of age, five females and five males between 18-49 years of age, two females and four males between 50-64 years of age, and three females and three males over the age of 65. Five cases each reside in Districts 1, 4 and 5. There is one case in District 2 and seven in District 3.

The county currently has a total of 422 confirmed coronavirus cases made up of 230 females and 192 men. There are 36 active cases with 365 since recovered. The age group with the most cases continues to be 18-49 at 172 followed by 65 plus at 137. Sadly, 21 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths in the county. The county was moved from the yellow or “minimal” risk level tier 4 to the orange “moderate” tier 3, a more restrictive tier on the state’s 4-tier COVID-19 system. This means that some indoor operations will be allowed to be open with modifications like a limited number of people allowed inside.