27 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne Public Health has identified 27 new cases today and they state at this time, all appear to be isolating at home. They include two females and five males under 20, one female and two males in their 20s, one female in their 30s, one female and two males in their 40s, three females and two males in their 50s, one female and 3 males in their 60s, 1 female and 2 males in their 70’s and one male in his 90s.

Two previously isolated individuals have been released from isolation. Ten COVID-19 positive individuals remain hospitalized.

Public Health is working closely with the State and Optum Serve-LHI to increase testing capacity at the testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. They promise more updates as they learn more. The state testing site located at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds is open for testing by appointment only on Tuesdays through Saturdays 7AM to 7PM. Appointments are available several days in advance, so we recommend checking occasionally for appointments as they become available. Make your appointment at www.lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1123.

There are 263 active cases out of 675 total cases with a total of 389 released from isolation.

Charts of positive cases, case rates, and rate increases, for all counties are here.

The California Department of Public Health and Governor Newsom’s office released a Limited Stay at Home Order as detailed here. The order specifies that “all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10:00pm PST and 5:00am PST, except for those activities associated with the operation, maintenance, or usage of critical infrastructure[1] or required by law.” Other Purple Tier restrictions include retail businesses are limited to 25% capacity. Places of worship and cultural ceremonies, gyms and fitness centers, museums, and restaurants, are all outdoor only with modifications, bars where no meals are served and wineries are closed. Non-essential business offices should switch to remote work.

Because much of the state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, new guidelines have been released by CDPH for safe holiday gatherings. The guidelines can be found here: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Guidance-for-the-Prevention-of-COVID-19-Transmission-for-Gatherings-November-2020.aspx

The COVID-19 call center is open during normal office hours and people who have questions or concerns can call 209-533-7440 for information. People with concerns about new or worsening symptoms can also call the Adventist Health Sonora COVID-19 Triage Line at 209-536-5166 to speak to a nurse or other clinician.

Public health’s asks everyone to continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community

County/Date Active New Cases (Total) Hospital/ ICU Released (Not Infectious) Deaths Alpine 11/18 11 3 (39) 2 0 (28) 0 Mariposa 11/19 4 1 (93) 1 1 (87) 2 Calaveras 11/17 26 11 (399) 1 7 (352) 21 Amador 11/18 49 5 (399) 4 8 (335) 15 Mono 11/19 38 1 (494) NA 0 (449) 2 Madera 11/19 537 22 (5,624) 9 24 (5,008) 79 Merced 11/19 968 135 (10,884) 49 36 (9,741) 175 San Joaquin 11/19 1,670 115 (24,450) 83/20 144 (22,276) 504 Stanislaus 11/18 1,079 148 (19,658) 111/15 185 (18,166) 413 Tuolumne 11/19 263 27 (675) 10 2 (389) 8