Winter Storm Warning Issued For The High Sierra Nevada

A storm system will move into the region on Tuesday, spreading south during the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada above 6,500 feet, from 2 PM Tuesday through 6 PM Wednesday.

The snow levels will start out around 6,000 to 7,000 feet Tuesday, then lower slightly on Wednesday.

Half-a-foot to two feet of snow is expected above the 7,000 foot elevation.

In addition to the heavy snow, strong gusty southwest winds ranging from fifty to sixty mph, will occur on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Damage to trees and power lines is possible.

Travel will be very difficult in the high Sierra Nevada. Anticipate slippery road conditions, travel delays and allow extra time to reach your destination. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Slow down and use caution while driving.

A Winter Storm Warning for wet snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.