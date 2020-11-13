California Asks Incoming Travelers To Quarantine For 14 Days

Sacramento, CA — With an increase in COVID-19 cases, California, and two other western states, are asking all travelers to their states to voluntarily quarantine for two weeks.

The travel advisory, issued today by California Governor Gavin Newsom, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Oregon Governor Kate Brown, also urges against all “non-essential” travel.

The advisory defines “essential travel” as being for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic supply chains, health services, security and emergency medical care.

Governor Newsom states, “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

California, and other states, have experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks.

We reported earlier that California has now eclipsed 1-million total confirmed cases since February.