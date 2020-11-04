DUI Suspect In Fatal Phoenix Lake Crash Goes From Hospital To Jail

Sonora, CA – The CHP reports the 19-year-old Sonora man involved in a DUI fatal crash on Phoenix Lake Road that killed a Sonora mother and seriously injured her four children now sits in jail on an over $230,000 bail.

Augustus Matthew Marinovich was officially arrested moments after being released from Memorial Medical Center in Modesto last Wednesday. He was flown from the scene of the deadly head-on collision near Bear Club Drive last Monday, as reported here. The CHP reports Marinovich was speeding while intoxication and lost control of his pickup smashing into 33-year-old Melissa Katherine Marie Patania’s SUV.

Patania was pronounced dead at the scene and her four children inside the SUV, three boys, and a girl all under the age of 14 had to be flown from the scene. The youngest, a 6-year-old boy, suffered a life-threatening skull fracture, as detailed here. The CHP had no update on the children’s conditions.

Marinovich arrest charges include DUI with death/bodily injury, DUI alcohol with death, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. His bail is set at $235,000.