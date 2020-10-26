Power Anticipated To Remain Out Through Late Tuesday

PSPS Power Outage Map View Photo

Sonora, CA — PG&E cut power to an estimated 361,000 customers in the state, including many in the Mother Lode, yesterday afternoon in an effort to protect its equipment during times of high wind.

30,327 customers are without electricity in Tuolumne County and 15,694 in Calaveras County.

The outages are anticipated to run until late Tuesday evening.

Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.

Community Resource Centers are now open at the Elks Lodge in Sonora, the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora, Eproson Park in Twain Harte, and Mary Laveroni Park in Groveland, as well as Utica Park in Angels Camp, the Murphys Fire Station and Chapel of the Pines in Arnold. They have water and snacks, restrooms, wifi access and electronic charging stations.

Many schools are closed today due to the outages. Click here to find the latest information.