Regional Red Flag Warnings And Sierra Nevada Wind Advisory Issued

Extreme fire weather conditions are expected throughout Northern and Central California from Sunday through Tuesday, due to high winds and low humidity.

Strong gusty north to east winds combined with extremely low humidity and dry fuels will result in extreme fire weather conditions Sunday morning into Tuesday. This wind event looks to be the strongest event of the year so far.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from 8 AM Sunday until 1 PM Tuesday.

A Red Flag Warning has also been issued for the Mother Lode and the Stanislaus National Forest, from 8 PM Sunday through 5 PM Tuesday.

Strong easterly winds are expected to noticeably develop by early Sunday evening and continue to increase overnight in the Sierra Nevada.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Northern Sierra Nevada from 11 PM Sunday until 11 AM Monday.

Sustained winds of twenty to thirty-five mph are likely in every region, with gusts ranging from forty to seventy mph from Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The winds will not be as strong Monday night into Tuesday, although local gusts up to fifty mph will be possible in favored locations.

The winds will be strong enough to down weakened trees in forested areas (especially over recently burned areas) as well as power lines in the mountains and possibly in the lower elevations. This may result in wind-caused power outages that will need repairs. Gusty winds could also blow around unsecured objects. Secure outdoor objects. Difficult driving conditions are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Minimum daytime humidity will range from three to fifteen percent. The maximum overnight humidity recovery will generally be between fifteen and forty percent.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Extreme caution should be taken to prevent new fire starts.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong wind, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.