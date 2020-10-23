6 New COVID-19 Cases In Tuolumne County, Friday Report

Tuolumne County Public Health View Photo

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Public Health reports six new residents have been identified with COVID-19. Four of the cases are in isolation and two remain hospitalized. Two of the new cases are reported as recovered and four previously isolated cases have recovered. Active cases remain at 14. Tuolumne County Public Health notes the recent positive cases represent a range of different ages. They do not have any further information to release at this time. Since last Friday there have been x new cases as recorded here and in the past two weeks, there have been 31 new cases as recorded here.

Tuolumne remains in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy Tier 3- Orange. More about the risk categories in the state’s 4 Tier color-coded system for reopening businesses are detailed here.

Known Tuolumne tests: 12,494, positive 268, active cases 14, total recovered 248. A total of 14 inmates who have recovered are included in Tuolumne County’s number of positive cases.

Daily COVID-19 Cases County

Active Date New Today Hospital/

ICU Alpine 0 10/9 0 0 Amador 17 10/22 11 1 Calaveras 12 10/20 6 0 Mariposa 2 10/23 0 2 Madera 295 10/22 17 4 Merced 309 10/22 24 22 Mono 9 10/23 2 0 San Joaquin 761 10/22 31 26/6 Stanislaus 238 10/21 49 54/12 Tuolumne 14 10/23 6 2 Totals (Cumulative) COVID-19 Cases County

Recovered (increase) Total Positives Deaths Alpine 3 (+0) 3 0 Amador 255(+2) 287 15 Calaveras 310(+2) 339 17 Mariposa 74 (+0) 78 2 Madera 4,576(+92) 4,945 74 Merced 8,976(+19) 9,439 154 Mono 169(+0) 178 2 San Joaquin 20,279 (+48) 21,528 488 Stanislaus 16,771 (42) 17,403 394 Tuolumne 236(+4) 268 4

For county population and other county-level statistics view our page here.

If you are having COVID-like symptoms, self-isolate and contact your healthcare provider or the Adventist Health Triage Line at 209-536-5166 Mon-Fri, or 209-536-5000 after hours. If you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead and go to Rapid Care or the Emergency Department. You can also visit www.valleycovidhelp.com for more information.

The no-cost state testing site currently located at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds will be moving to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora at the end of October. The site will be open for testing beginning Tuesday, November 3. Appointments can be made for testing beginning a few days before opening day at www.lhicare.com/covidtesting.

The testing site at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is open Tuesday – Saturday 7am to 7pm. The site offers to test children ages 3 and older (accompanied by a parent or guardian). Tuolumne County Public Health encourages anyone concerned about possible exposure to get tested and essential workers are encouraged to get tested every two weeks.

It is important that people continue to follow prevention guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

Practice physical distancing at all times. Keep 6 feet space between yourself and others who are not part of your household. Stay in your household bubble!

Wear a face covering in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not part of your household.

Stay home if you are sick.

Avoid unnecessary travel, and limit your outings to essential tasks.

Thank you for your support and efforts to protect the safety and health of our community