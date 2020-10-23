Latest On Yosemite Lightning Fires

Blue Fire Near Lukens Lake View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Two large fires in Yosemite National Park have experienced just slight growth over the past week.

The Blue Jay Fire in the Yosemite Creek drainage south of 10 Lakes Trail is 6,840 acres and 50-percent contained. It is northeast of Lukens Lake (see image). Fire activity is very minimal with most of the heaviest burning is along the northern flank.

Meanwhile, the Wolf Fire north of White Wolf Campground is 1,935 acres and 40-percent contained. Most of the activity has been along the Middle Tuolumne drainage along the southwest flank. There are still some patches of dead and dying trees in that area being consumed by the fire.

Firefighters have been working to gain containment by using natural barriers like granite and bare patches. No structures are threatened as the fires are located in very isolated areas.