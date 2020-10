Mother Lode Not Included In Latest PSPS

54,000 PG&E customers across 19 counties are anticipated to lose power later today.

PG&E gave 24 hour notice yesterday that power could be cut this afternoon due to high winds. Butte, Napa, Shasta and Tehama counties are anticipated to be the hardest hit.

Below is the areas which are anticipated to be impacted.

Alameda County: 470 customers, 24 Medical Baseline customers

Butte County: 11,291 customers, 988 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 565 customers, 32 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 563 customers, 45 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

Humboldt County: 298 customers, 5 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 963 customers, 69 Medical Baseline customers

Lassen County: 319 customers, 17 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 4,316 customers, 175 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 781 customers, 25 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Clara County: 236 customers, 9 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 22,760 customers, 1,794 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 49 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 960 customers, 35 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 33 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 7,759 customers, 665 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 458 customers, 21 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 11 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 1,324 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers

Total*: 53,533 customers, 4,022 Medical Baseline customers