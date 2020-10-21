A Highspeed Chase And A Brawl Result In Two Separate Drug Busts

CCSO patrol car View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Two separate drug busts this past weekend in Calaveras County: one involving a highspeed chase, spike strips and berry bushes, and the other suspect tripped up by concealing meth.

The first incident began just after midnight on Saturday (October 17th) when a sheriff’s deputy spotted a reckless driver, passing other vehicles by crossing over the double-yellow lines on Highway 4, east of Angels Camp. When the deputy with his sirens and lights flashing tried to pull over the vehicle the driver hit the gas and headed onto Six Mile Road.

The pursuit reached a top speed of 80 mph as it winded into Murphy’s and then west on Murphy’s Grade Road. Little did the driver know that sheriff’s officials with the help of the CHP had a surprise waiting for him at the intersection of Highway 49 – a spike strip.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark details, “Despite his tires being severely damaged he continued to flee in the vehicle until it became inoperable. He exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. When he fled, he ran into a creek drainage. The berry bushes assisted the deputies by entangling him up until they could get there to place him under arrest.”

Arrested was 28-year-old Anthony Lee Wilson O’Hare of Sonora. A search found 7.5 grams of methamphetamine on him. He also had two warrants from Tuolumne County for evading arrest and vehicle theft. His bail was set at $155,000.

Then other drug bust happened the next night (Sunday, October 18th) around the same time, a call came into sheriff’s dispatch reporting a physical fight near the 300 block of West St. Charles Street in San Andreas. Once on scene, deputies questioned a suspect, 41-year-old Travis William Key.

A search of Keys turned up 2.6 grams of meth, a misdemeanor. He was issued a citation and released at the scene. Sgt. Stark relays, “Since January of this year, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has investigated 32 cases where suspects were issued citations or arrested for possession of methamphetamine.”