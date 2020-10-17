Road Improvements To Slow Traffic In San Andreas

Flaggers dircecting traffic View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Road crews will be improving a section of Mountain Ranch Road in the government building area of San Andreas today, causing traffic delays.

The work is part of the Mountain Ranch Road Improvements Project. Today crews will be resurfacing the roadway between HIghway 49 and Jeff Tuttle Drive. Signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle will be used to direct traffic during construction. The hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists can expect up to ten-minute delays. They are encouraged to find an alternative route, such as Pope Street or Calaveritas Road

Calaveras County Public Works Department has contracted T&S West out of Oregon for the project. There will be construction crews and equipment on-site, so motorists are asked to slow down, use caution, and obey all signage and flaggers in the cone zones.

For questions related to the project, contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.