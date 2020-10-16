Road Repairs To Hamper Travel On Murphys Grade Road This Weekend

Road work with flagger View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A lengthy stretch of Murphys Grade Road will be down to one-way traffic one day this weekend.

Motorists can expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes on the roadway from Angels Camp to Murphys as resurfacing will be conducted on Saturday, October 17 as part of the Murphys Grade Road Overlay and Microsurface Project. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Traffic lanes will be reduced to one lane with the use of flaggers, pilot cars and warning devices. Motorists are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones.

Calaveras County Public Works Department reports that Tom Mayo Construction out of Stockton has been hired to complete the project. Questions on the project can be directed to Calaveras County Public Works at (209)754-6401.