Challenges Facing High Schools During COVID-19

Tuolumne, CA — Mother Lode Views will feature the Superintendents of the two largest high schools in Tuolumne County over the coming two weeks.

This weekend will feature Summerville High Superintendent Michael Merrill and next week’s show will be with new Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. They will talk about how the school year has started in a distance learning format and the latest plans to bring students back to campus.

They will detail how their schools are adapting during the time of COVID-19.