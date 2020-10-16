New Size Estimate For Blue Jay Fire In Yosemite

Blue Jay Fire View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The pace of growth has slowed on the lightning-caused Blue Jay Fire in Yosemite National Park.

Officials have been using natural barriers, like granite and bare patches, to create containment lines. Last week it was 6,334 acres and 50-percent contained. As of today, it is 6,640 acres and still 50-percent contained. The fire activity has been minimal and it is slowly smoldering and burning through pockets of dead and dying trees. The fire is visible from Tioga Pass and burning in the Yosemite Creek drainage and south of the 10 Lakes Trail (9,000 feet elevation).

Meanwhile, the nearby Wolf Fire, just miles away, and also started by lightning, is 1,776 acres and 60-percent contained.