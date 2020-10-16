Trump Administration Rejects California Fire Disaster Declaration Request

Washington, DC — California was hoping was to receive federal assistance to help rebuild following the 341,000 acre Creek Fire, and five others, but the request was denied by President Donald Trump.

Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the Creek Fire in Fresno and Madera counties, the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, the El Dorado Fire in San Bernardino County, the Valley Fire in San Diego County, the Oak Fire in Mendocino County and the Slater Fire in Siskiyou County. The Trump Administration confirms that it has denied the state’s request, and California now plans to appeal the decision.

Governor Newsom sent a letter to President Trump on September 28 stating that the damage estimates exceed $229-million and federal assistance is needed to rebuild infrastructure and support the economic recovery.

The Trump Administration has not indicated why the request was denied. The President has in the past been critical of forest management in the state.