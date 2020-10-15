Final Day Of Census Counting Arrives

Tuolumne County - Census View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode residents are urged to fill out a Census form if you haven’t already done so.

After months of challenges in collecting data related to COVID-19, today is the Census deadline.

It impacts things such as how many Congressional seats a region has, and how much federal government funding communities receive.

In Tuolumne County, ATCAA is helping with the count, and anyone with questions can call its local Census hotline at 209-268-6962. You can also find more information by clicking here. Forms sent by mail must be postmarked by today.

The latest data shows that the estimated number of Californians who have self-reported census data is 69.4-percent. The number in Tuolumne County is 55.5-percent and Calaveras County is 50.5-percent.