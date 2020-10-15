Sunny
82.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Final Day Of Census Counting Arrives

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County - Census

Tuolumne County - Census

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode residents are urged to fill out a Census form if you haven’t already done so.

After months of challenges in collecting data related to COVID-19, today is the Census deadline.

It impacts things such as how many Congressional seats a region has, and how much federal government funding communities receive.

In Tuolumne County, ATCAA is helping with the count, and anyone with questions can call its local Census hotline at 209-268-6962. You can also find more information by clicking here. Forms sent by mail must be postmarked by today.

The latest data shows that the estimated number of Californians who have self-reported census data is 69.4-percent. The number in Tuolumne County is 55.5-percent and Calaveras County is 50.5-percent.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 