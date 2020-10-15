Late Night Shooting In Tuttletown

shooting Investigation In Tuttletown View Photo

Tuttletown, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of The Country Store on Highway 49 in Tuttletown.

It happened just after nine o’clock last night.

The sheriff’s office reports, “One victim has been identified and is receiving treatment.” More information will be released once available, according to the sheriff’s office. What led to the shooting is not immediately clear.