Chase In West Point Area Of Calaveras County

West Point, CA — After inquiries by Clarke Broadcasting, Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark confirms deputies are searching for a suspect that led them on vehicle and then foot chase and is still being sought.

A deputy tried to pull over a silver sedan over on Winton Road outside of West Point. The driver hit the gas pedal and the deputy followed in pursuit. The chase hit speeds of 65 mph with the driver jumping out of the vehicle behind West Point Elementary and running on foot. The deputy chased after the suspect who ended getting back into the sedan and then took off and smashed into a fence. He then fled on foot once again.

Sheriff’s officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic male about 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds. He is wearing a black T-shirt and hat. Deputies along with CHP officers are currently searching the area behind the school, but have not yet apprehended the suspect. Anyone spotting the suspect is asked to call 911. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.