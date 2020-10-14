Update: TCU CAL Fire Crews Assisting Battling Several Roadside Fires In Clements

Fire south of Clements in San Joaquin County View Photo

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on two fires that were burning along Clements road, between Brandt Road and East Kettleman Lane, south of Clements in the Eastern San Joaquin. Air and ground resources from Tuolumne-Calaveras Units (TCU) of CAL Fire were assisting in battling the blazes.

Originally, there were eight grass fires the burned into two. One is 50 acres and the other is five. The latter had threatened some structures in the area. CAL Fire reports that crews will continue to work towards full containment and mop up for the next couple of hours.

Update at 2:45 p.m.: CAL Fire is reporting that eight roadside fires have burned into two fires in the Clements area of Eastern San Joaquin County — one is threatening structures.

The fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. in some grass along Clements road, between Brandt Road and East Kettleman Lane, south of Clements. CAL Fire details that now one of the fires is 50 acres and burning in a field and the other is five acres and threatening several structures.

Currently on the scene from the Tuolumne-Calaveras Units (TCU) of CAL Fire includes 2 dozers and three hand crews and water tenders. From Columbia are helicopter 404 and 2 tankers.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Clements, CA — Air and ground resources from Tuolumne-Calaveras Units (TCU) of CAL Fire have been called up to assist in fighting several grass fires sparked in the Clements area of Eastern San Joaquin County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in six to eight spots along Clements road, between Brandt Road and East Kettleman Lane, south of Clements. There is no word as to the fire’s rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.