One New COVID-19 Case In Calaveras County

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County, which releases COVID-19 data twice a week, reports one new case since Friday.

It is a man between the ages of 18-49, and he lives in the District One Supervisor district.

To date, Calaveras Public Health reports a total of 331confirmed cases of COVID–19. Of those cases, 308 cases have recovered while 7 cases remain active. There have been a total of 16 confirmed deaths reported in Calaveras County.

The free testing site remains open at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, and it will move to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on November 1st.

Calaveras Public Health urges those who would like to get tested for COVID–19 to do so, especially:

-People who have symptoms of COVID–19

-People who have had close contact with someone that is confirmed to have COVID–19

–People who have been asked or referred to get tested by their healthcare provider

To read a recap about yesterday’s Calaveras Supervisors meeting COVID-19 report, click here.