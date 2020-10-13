Pilot Training Underway In Tuolumne County For New Firehawk

Columbia, CA — Columbia Air Attack Base is receiving a new high-tech helicopter, a Firehawk, and some training exercises are planned over the coming weeks.

Pilot training is underway this week through October 17, and then crew training will run November 2-13.

CAL Fire reports that the training will consist of multiple flights in the vicinity of the Columbia Airport, above New Melones, and around Sonora and Jamestown.

Columbia is one of 12 bases statewide to receive a state of the art Firehawk. Click here to read an earlier story about it.