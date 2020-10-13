Sunny
82.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pilot Training Underway In Tuolumne County For New Firehawk

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
New Firehawk

New Firehawk

Photo Icon View Photo

Columbia, CA — Columbia Air Attack Base is receiving a new high-tech helicopter, a Firehawk, and some training exercises are planned over the coming weeks.

Pilot training is underway this week through October 17, and then crew training will run November 2-13.

CAL Fire reports that the training will consist of multiple flights in the vicinity of the Columbia Airport, above New Melones, and around Sonora and Jamestown.

Columbia is one of 12 bases statewide to receive a state of the art Firehawk. Click here to read an earlier story about it.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 