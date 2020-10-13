Bridge Project Delays Traffic On J-59

Merced County, CA — Due to a bridge replacement project, be prepared for traffic delays on J-59.

The Merced County Public Works Department is overseeing the project which is approximately four miles north of Snelling. J-59 (La Grange Road) is completely closed between Highway 132 and Highway 59 in Snelling. A detour is set up, but it will add an extra 20-25 minutes to your trip. The full closure, day and night, is expected to last through this coming Monday.

Written by BJ Hansen.

