Bridge Project Delays Traffic On J-59

By B.J. Hansen
Merced County, CA — Due to a bridge replacement project, be prepared for traffic delays on J-59.

The Merced County Public Works Department is overseeing the project which is approximately four miles north of Snelling. J-59 (La Grange Road) is completely closed between Highway 132 and Highway 59 in Snelling. A detour is set up, but it will add an extra 20-25 minutes to your trip. The full closure, day and night, is expected to last through this coming Monday.

