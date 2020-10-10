CHP Releases New Details On HWY 108 Pileup

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – A three-vehicle pileup slowed traffic for almost an hour during the Monday evening commute.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 108, South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road in Sonora. The CHP reports that 56-year-old Paul Klink of Modesto driving a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck was stopped at a red light on the westbound side of the highway. Pulling up directly behind him was 36-year-old Sargi Rodriguez of Modesto in his 1999 Toyota Tacoma and behind him was 70-year-old William Simpson of Jamestown in a 2004 Buick Century.

Luckily, Simpson was only going about 20 miles per hour when the pileup occurred. Sonora Unit CHP Officer Steve Machado relays, “Mr. Simpson was unable to stop his vehicle before crashing into the rear of Mr. Rodriguez’s vehicle. The impact caused Mr. Rodriguez’s vehicle to propel forward and the front of his vehicle crashed into the rear of Mr. Klink’s vehicle.”

Klink and Rodriguez sustained minor injuries in the crash. Tow crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris for about 45 minutes. Machado adds that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.