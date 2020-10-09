Skunk In Mountain Ranch Tests Positive For Rabies

Mountain Ranch, CA – A skunk in the Mountain Ranch area has tested positive for rabies, and pet owners in the area are being told to get a booster shot.

The call regarding a lethargic skunk in the 6500 Block of Railroad Flat Road in Mountain Ranch came in on Monday, Oct. 5th. Calaveras Animal Services sent out an officer to investigate. The skunk was captured and, unfortunately, it had to be euthanized by the officer.

That same day, the skunk was sent to San Joaquin Public Health Laboratory for rabies testing. Two days later, on Wednesday, October 7th, the test came back positive for rabies.

Animal Control recommends that all animals in the area where the skunk was caught get rabies boosters for their pets. If anyone believes their animal may have come in contact with this skunk, they are asked to contact animal control at 209-754-6509. They also advise that any wild animal observed acting strangely, looks sick or injured should not be handled. Instead, report their location to animal control.

Pet owners are encouraged to always keep pets’ rabies vaccination up to date.