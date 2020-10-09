Robber Attacks Store Employee, Flees With Loot

Noel Pedro Figueroa View Photo

Sonora, CA – With his arms full of items, an alleged robber got physical with a store clerk before running out the door.

On Monday, Sonora Police were dispatched to the Walmart store in the Crossroads Shopping Center on Sanguinetti Road for a theft in progress. Once on the scene, officers learned that the suspect had fled the scene. The clerk also relayed that the suspect had items in his hands and when an employee attempted to stop him from walking out the front door, he shoved the employee and left on foot.

After further investigation, it was determined that the alleged thief was, 22-year-old Noel Pedro Figueroa of Jamestown. He was located at the Gold Lodge in the 400 block of Stockton Road the next day. Police detail that he was taken into custody without incident. It is unclear whether the items stolen were found on him or their total amount. Figueroa faces possible robbery and trespassing on private property or business charges. His bail was set at $50,000.